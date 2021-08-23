In a statement for Al Jazeera, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that, following the expected opposition victory at the local elections in October, the Zaev regime will see defections of its representatives in Parliament.

Zoran Zaev’s Government will be delegitimized once VMRO-DPMNE wins the local elections. A new majority in Parliament will be formed. There are members of Parliament who still formally support the ruling majority, but who will switch sides after the elections. They are in communication with us and have expressed their dissatisfaction. This process will accelerate after the local elections, Mickoski said.