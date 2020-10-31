Education is one of our priorities which is important not only for the individual, but also for the advancement of the whole society, and the care for all stakeholders in this process is our obligation, says the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, adding that unfortunately, the government does not made an effort to organize and adjust the appropriate educational system so that it functions during Covid-19.

More and more often we get the news that whole groups in kindergarten or whole classed must go into isolation due to a Covid-19 positive test. For that reason, I propose free tests once a month for all caregivers, educators, teachers in kindergartens and schools. Safe kindergartens and schools for safe education, where the educational process of children will take place without delay, says Mickoski.