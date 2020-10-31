Out of 2,748 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the last 24 hours, a record 934 new cases were registered. In the same 24-hour period, 454 patients were registered as having recovered and 5 died.

The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, said yesterday that he expected the new measures to yield results in three to four weeks.

The cycles of change and the results of the introduced measures not only in our country, but also in many other countries come in three to four weeks. This is the cycle of a trend of reducing the transmission of the virus to the visible decline in the detection of the number of infections. Such are our expectations, although it is ungrateful to make predictions, said Filipce, adding that this virus has many unknowns, so some of the predictions, not only in our country but in the world did not come true.

Filipce emphasized that in these cold autumn days it is very important for everyone to take care of our their own health.