They promised life and the fight against corruption, but in essence, they brought the biggest corruption in history, says the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, when asked to comment on the report of the international organization World Justice Project on measuring the index of the rule of law in the country.

Mickoski believes that the high level of crime and corruption, as well as the lack of rule of law in the country, are the reason why citizens do not see hope and move out of the country, pointing out that a certain political elite that is close to the DUI government supported by SDSM is protected as a white bear.

It is clear that corruption and crime in Macedonia, as well as the lack of rule of law, are practically the key problems why we have economic stagnation and why people are moving away and losing hope that it cannot be better because it is obvious that we have a certain political elite that arbitrates around the DUI government supported by SDSM and it is practically protected like a white bear no matter what it does, with any crime it remains protected. And that causes a feeling of disappointment in people, and that feeling of disappointment is then transferred to the perception and the environment in society, he pointed out.

From this ranking, you can notice that if you compare the two periods 2015 and 2022, you will see that when it comes to corruption, it has worsened twice. Didn’t they promise life and fight against corruption, and in essence, they brought the biggest corruption in history, and if you notice the second ranking list, that is the ranking list for the rule of law, you will see that Macedonia is in the 60th place, I think it was, if I’m not mistaken, the 66th, while again in 2015 it was in 40th place. This means that the perception, that is, the state of the rule of law, has worsened by more than 50 percent, Mickoski said.

Mickoski emphasized that the future government of VMRO-DPMNE, which, in addition to implementing the projects, will resolutely fight against crime and corruption as well as criminals in politics.