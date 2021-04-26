A day after leading a major protest in Skopje, for the release of political prisoners held by the Zaev regime, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski announced an “interesting Macedonian Spring”. Mickoski called into a TV show to say that the mass outpouring of the citizens of Skopje yesterday is proof that “the public is angry at the injustices and the failures in our society”.

Given all that is happening in our education, with our healthcare, with tens of thousands of our citizens who lost their jobs, companies that are going under, our people are losing their livelihood. We are worst in the Balkans and in Europe in our lack of vaccines, as we wait someone to give or borrow us some vaccines… That is why the citizens came out in the streets, Mickoski said.

The protesters also demanded early general elections to be held in October, along with the planned municipal elections. Mickoski says that it is clear the Zaev Government will be defeated at those elections.