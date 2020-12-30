The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski visited Wednesday families in Gjorce Petrov, Cair, Gazi Baba and Aerodrom.
On the penultimate day of the year, I visited a dozen families in the Skopje municipalities of Gjorce Petrov, Cair, Gazi Baba and Aerodrom.
The smiles of the children are priceless. At least for a moment a little more happiness for everyone. Modestly, but with sincere hearts for the young in age, but big in soul, heroes.
Во претпоследниот ден од годината посетив десетина семејства во скопските општини Ѓорче Петров, Чаир, Гази Баба и…
