During the televised debate with Dimitar Kovacevski, VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski reiterated that there will be no changes to the Constitution, in line with the Bulgarian demands, under the current conditions. This is a major issue in the coming general and presidential elections, as Bulgaria continues to block Macedonia from opening EU accession talks, and demands changes to the Macedonian Constitution that would help Bulgaria raise minority issues.

The citizens did not expect the proposal that Kovacevski, Spasovski, Pendarovski and the others in the Government accepted. You not only humiliated Macedonia, but placed it in a subordinate position, and tried to manipulate the citizens and insult their intelligence. You acted as if consciously working in favor of the Bulgarian interests and you blocked Macedonia on its EU path, Mickoski said.

He reiterated that one member of Parliament from VMRO agreed to vote for the Bulgarian demands, under the so-called “French proposal”. Mickoski said that in the next Parliament, VMRO will again not agree to make the constitutional changes, under the conditions that are currently in force. VMRO has demanded reciprocal steps from Bulgaria that would elevate the position of the Macedonian minority there, and firm guarantees from the EU that the Bulgarian demands will not continue to show up in the course of the Macedonian EU integrations.