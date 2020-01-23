Answering a question about the appointment of Justice Minister Renata Deskoska as a member of the Venice Commission, VMRO-DPMNE leaders Hristijan Mickoski stressed that it is scandalous.
He explains that if one looks at Article 44 paragraph 2 of the Anti-Corruption Law, they will find that it is unacceptable and that there is a serious conflict between a person who has already been elected by the Government or Parliament to be proposed by the same Government for another post.
I am encouraging the Anti-Corruption Commission upon receipt of information to hold a session and investigate whether it is in conflict with the anti-corruption law the same Government to nominate a government official as a representative to the Venice Commission. I am sure that they will enhance sessions before the elections, even though the commission has not been active for several months, said Mickoski.
