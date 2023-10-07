The President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, was asked in an interview with “Focus” how the relations between VMRO-DPMNE and DUI had escalated to such an extent.

Mickoski replied,

“In the realm of politics, many conspiracy theories abound, attempting to obscure the true picture. However, the reality is that VMRO-DPMNE is committed to combating crime and corruption vigorously. We’ve received substantial information regarding alleged crimes involving DUI officials, and we have a duty to make this information public and take action against it.”

He emphasized that, one day, when VMRO-DPMNE leads the institutions, they will thoroughly investigate these matters, supported by substantial evidence. Those responsible will be brought to justice, dispelling any conspiracy theories in the process.

When asked if the situation had escalated too far and whether he might encounter difficulties in forming a government with DUI, especially if they are needed for a majority, similar to SDSM’s situation after the last elections, Mickoski responded:

“The composition of the future government is determined by the citizens. However, our hope is for DUI to spend the next four years in opposition after two decades in power. This would allow them to reform, restructure, and refresh their personnel, enabling them to participate in elections after this period.”

Furthermore, when questioned about whether he believed that the Albanian opposition had the capacity to defeat DUI, President Mickoski underlined: