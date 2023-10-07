The former Minister of Health, Venko Filipche, has stated in a brief statement to “Channel 5” that he will appear before the inquiry commission to answer questions from Members of Parliament. This statement comes in the wake of the recent series of scandals surrounding the Oncology Clinic.

Filipche stated, “During my tenure as Minister, we implemented modern therapy for oncology patients and introduced various support measures that significantly improved their quality of life. We hope that the case will be resolved as quickly as possible because maintaining trust in the Oncology Clinic is of utmost importance,” Filipche added in his statement to “Channel 5.”