The 11th Giffoni Youth Film Festival opened with a message from Italian Ambassador to Macedonia, Andrea Silvestri, encouraging the audience to embrace the magic of film, express their ideas, and share their experiences. The festival kicked off with the screening of Giuseppe Bonito’s film “L’Arminuta,” based on a novel and translated into Macedonian.

Ambassador Silvestri reflected on the past year when the festival faced pandemic-related challenges and expressed his belief in the potential of art and culture. He praised the Giffoni Film Festival for nurturing young people’s creativity and critical thinking.

Festival director Darko Basheski highlighted the extensive program made possible by various sponsors, with significant support from young people themselves.

The festival’s program director, Dea Krstevska, introduced the new project EPYC Short Film Awards, emphasizing the power of art in conveying important messages related to peace, anti-violence, and anti-discrimination. She encouraged young participants to use their creative skills to challenge inherited conflicts and societal prejudices.

The Giffoni Macedonia Youth Film Festival is supported by Giffoni Experience, the Film Agency of the Republic of Macedonia, the City of Skopje, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Youth Cultural Center (MKC), the Italian Embassy in Skopje, and various other institutions and private supporters.