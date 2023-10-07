Serbian Defense Minister Miloš Vučević met with Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Vasko Gjurchinovski during the latter’s official visit to Serbia. They discussed continued defense cooperation and regional political-security developments in the Western Balkans. Vučević emphasized the importance of commitment and goodwill for strengthening bilateral relations and praised the Open Balkan initiative for regional cooperation. He also commended the presence of North Macedonian troops in KFOR for the safety of Serbs in Kosovo. General Gjurchinovski highlighted strong cooperation in military medicine and education, contributing to overall bilateral relations, according to the Serbian MoD.