During his visit to Bitola, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that he will not support Zoran Zaev’s proposal for a new clinical center worth half a billion EUR in Skopje. Mickoski said that the project is corrupt, untransparent and written on just three pages. In its place, VMRO will support a dispersed investment in new public healthcare facilities, that will be built in Skopje, Bitola, Tetovo and Stip.

If the Prime Minister of the most corrupt Government in Europe thinks that we will let him spend more than half a billion EUR for a project written on three pages, he is badly mistaken. We will not let them spend two to three times more of taxpayers’ money for something that can be made for far less, Mickoski said.