This exhibitionist and the bad policy pursued by the Government has led us to such a situation and VMRO-DPMNE has warned many times until now that in this way the practically bilateral dispute will become multilateral. That is, now it will become a dispute between Macedonia and the European Union, it will no longer be Macedonia and Bulgaria, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, on MTV’s “Open Studio” show.

Mickoski believes that it is a huge and catastrophic mistake made by this Government because it did not start the negotiations. Again, he tells fake news in public, that is, he manipulates his own people. If they started the negotiations, all this was about changing the Constitution, we shouldn’t have had additional conditions because Albania doesn’t have any.

He added that this means that we have an additional condition. That we have not started those negotiations, which means that the government made mistakes and concessions, and they got nothing in return.

Mickoski pointed out that there is no French proposal, but that there is a Bulgarian agreement.

With the formation of the new Government, we are ready to sit down with our eastern neighbor and renegotiate that part that we appreciate does not offer a future, that is, does not offer integration, but on the contrary frustrates us. There is an attempt to distance Macedonia from the European Union and we are ready to insist on sitting at the table and we hope that with the support of our friends from the international community we will achieve this, Mickoski said.

Mickoski emphasized that if they do not find an interlocutor from the other side, then VMRO-DPMNE is ready to gather 61 deputies in the Parliament and abandon the agreement with our eastern neighbor, because that agreement is neither a friendship agreement nor a good-neighbor agreement. and we can see this through the latest behavior by our eastern neighbor.