You remember those campaigns for free healthcare, better healthcare, education, I don’t know what; they lied to us during the referendum declaration. Well, it happened to us that in certain places we had a turnout of 98, 99%, people voted so enthusiastically, and there was not even a third of those who voted that day, that was a harbinger of what was happening because it had nothing to do with the standards neither to Europe nor to NATO, ballot box stuffing, violence, and so forth, stated the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, on the “Open Studio” show.

Mickoski added that with this government, instead of moving forward, Macedonia as a country is, unfortunately, going backward.

Today, at the very beginning of the show, we said that Macedonia is poorer than before, humiliated, belittled, divided, internally divided, politically divided, and conceptually divided. And instead of moving forward, we as a society are unfortunately going backward, emphasized the president of VMRO-DPMNE.

He pointed out that the country lost five years which will mean a lot in the future.