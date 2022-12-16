Mickoski with almost three times higher rating than Kovacevski Macedonia 16.12.2022 / 15:47 In today’s IPIS survey, in which a big victory of VMRO-DPMNE over SDSM is predicted, respondents were also asked which leader they have the most confidence in. IPIS survey: If parliamentary elections were held now, VMRO-DPMNE would get 19.7% of the votes, SDSM 12.9% and DUI 6% ipisHristian Mickoski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 06.09.2022 Regardless of the outcome of the referendum, VMRO-DPMNE will not support constitutional amendments Macedonia 10.06.2022 Mickoski: Petkov’s three demands are more radical than Karakacanov’s Macedonia 25.10.2021 Republika poll: Majority of citizens want a change of Government, don’t like the direction where the country is headed Macedonia News Osmani: We alerted NATO of bomb threats Kovacki: Zarko Milosevski is promoted and rewarded by Kovacevski and Zecevic to NSA director for signing Onishchenko’s passport Bomb threats at Skopje airport and some schools are false The new NSA director personally approved Onishchenko’s Macedonian passport JSP management board asks Arsovska appointed director to pay the debt to private bus transporters “TAV Macedonia”: Flights not cancelled, air traffic currently suspended until we receive notification from Interior Ministry IPIS survey: If parliamentary elections were held now, VMRO-DPMNE would get 19.7% of the votes, SDSM 12.9% and DUI 6% Bomb threats also in Bitola today: Evacuation of ten schools in Skopje and five in Bitola underway .
