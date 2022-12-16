Macedonia

Mickoski with almost three times higher rating than Kovacevski

In today’s IPIS survey, in which a big victory of VMRO-DPMNE over SDSM is predicted, respondents were also asked which leader they have the most confidence in. IPIS survey: If parliamentary elections were held now, VMRO-DPMNE would get 19.7% of the votes, SDSM 12.9% and DUI 6%