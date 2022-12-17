According to the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, the bomb threats may be a hybrid attack, but the incompetence of Kovacevski and Spasovski is obvious and typical of SDS.

After three months of reports of bombs in schools, institutions, residential buildings, shopping centers, and now the airport, hotels and sports facilities, only now did they think of asking for international help from our partners. Why did Spasovski and Kovacevski wait so long? Why didn’t they use all the domestic and international capacities in time to deal with such a security threat that spreads tension and fear among the citizens?, asks VMRO-DPMNE.

Oliver Spasovski’s incompetence, according to this party, becomes a security problem for Macedonia. As the party adds, he has been serving as Minister of Internal Affairs for the eighth year.

The result is a decline in the professionalism and authority of the police. Due to the employment of party cadres and persons with a record, the police were unable to respond to threats to order and peace in Macedonia.

Therefore, the party emphasizes, it is necessary for Spasovski to resign, and for the government led by Kovacevski to admit his incompetence as soon as possible and ask for the help of domestic and foreign experts to track down and address such bomb threats.