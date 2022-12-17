SDSM will have a party event in the Boris Trajkovski hall on Saturday, and tonight the hall is under heavy security so that if a bomb threat is sent, to say that there is a solution for them, there is a solution when it comes to the event of SDSM, but they are not interested in the state. The next question is whether it is not an abuse that the police are hired to protect a party event, and not for a state facility such as schools and the like. So there is a solution, it is only used for party events, Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, said last night on the Evening Show with Bogdan Ilievski.

It is my opinion, not a party opinion, said Nikoloski, that the government structures deliberately stimulate this topic.

Because expensive foreign experts like those from Israel have estimated that every topic that is not economy, energy, or corruption suits the Government and that they should have topics for defocus, Nikoloski said.

If we consider that this is a kind of terrorist act, why can’t a bomb threat be something else, no matter who does it, it is a threat and it is terrorism, Nikoloski said.

They can achieve the goal of defocusing if there are areas where they are good, but since there are none, a boomerang effect happens to them because they show how incompetent they are in all segments, Nikoloski said.