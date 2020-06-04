There are no dilemmas, Zoran Zaev is ready to do anything to secure some kind of political salvation and smaller defeat in the elections, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with “Kurir.mk”.

He tells SDSM and their leader that they are politically finished,and he also urges the citizens not to fall for the propaganda from the kitchen of the ruling party, which is always intensified in proportion to the loss of positions and votes. Mickoski says he is afraid, but only for the lives of the citizens who would risk them with snap elections based on Zaev’s wish, adding that Zaev looks like a political desperate man trying to survive by sacrificing collaborators and citizens.

