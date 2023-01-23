Former security chief Saso Mijalkov was handed another sentence, of two years in prison, under one of the trials initiated by the now disgraced Special Prosecutors Office.

Mijalkov was sentenced for asking the leader of the DPA party Menduh Thaci to have his member in the State Electoral Commission vote in favor of a revote in a polling station in Strumica. This was done in an attempt to postpone Zoran Zaev’s re-election as Mayor in Strumica, and give another chance to the opposite candidate supported by VMRO-DPMNE.

Thaci was also sentenced to two years in prison, as were four former members of the State Electoral Commission. Mijalkov is already serving out several previous sentences, from the luxury of the open air prison in Struga that is used for opponents of the Zaev – Kovacevski regime who are never the less useful to the regime.