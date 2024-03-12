The Appellate Court in Skopje has upheld the appeal lodged by former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence director, Sasho Mijalkov. Consequently, the court has remanded Mijalkov’s case back to the Criminal Court for a reconsideration of his application for conditional release.

Mijalkov, who is currently serving his sentence in Struga, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty in the “Empire” case.

Following the rejection of the proposal for Mijalkov’s conditional release by the Struga jail director, his legal representative submitted an appeal to the Criminal Court, prompting this recent decision by the Appellate Court in Skopje.