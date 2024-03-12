The Supreme Court has announced that it will convene a public session on Wednesday at noon to review the appeal against the detention order for Aleksandar Gjorchevski, the father of the late 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska.

According to a press release from the Supreme Court, the session will address the case titled “Murder of 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska” following an appeal from the suspect, Aleksandar Gjorchevski, contesting the extension of his detention order.

The press release states, “The Criminal Council at the Supreme Court of the Republic of North Macedonia, responding to the appeal presented by the suspect through defense attorney Vladimir Tufegdzhikj, has scheduled a public session for March 13, 2024, at noon, to be held in the courtroom on the 1st floor of the Supreme Court of the Republic of North Macedonia.”

This appeal to the Supreme Court follows the Skopje-based Appellate Court’s dismissal of an appeal against the detention order for Aleksandar Gjorchevski, the father of the deceased 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska.

Vanja Gjorchevska was tragically found deceased near Skopje on December 3, after being reported missing on November 27. Similarly, Panche Zhezhovski, aged 74, was discovered deceased near Veles on December 3, following his disappearance on November 24.

Ljupcho Palevski-Palcho, the prime suspect in the case, has been charged with abduction and murder and is currently in detention in Turkey pending extradition. Additionally, suspects Velibor Manev, Vlatko Keshishov, and Bore Videvski face charges of abduction and complicity in murder and are detained in Skopje. Vanja’s father, Aleksandar Gjorchevski, is also in custody and is suspected of aiding in the abduction by allegedly sharing information about his daughter’s morning routine.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Skopje-based Criminal Court, upon the recommendation of the prosecuting authority, revoked the detention of Stefan Dimovski, who is accused of driving Ljupcho Palevski-Palcho, the prime suspect in the murder of Vanja Gjorchevska and Panche Zhezhovski, from Serbia to Turkey.

Precautionary measures have been imposed on Stefan Dimovski, suspected of aiding in the escape. These measures include a prohibition on leaving his place of residence, confiscation of travel documents and driving license, and mandatory appearance in court when summoned.