Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova warned Macedonia that it will face another veto of its EU accession talks, following the severe beating of a Bulgarian activist in Ohrid.

Until Bulgarians in Macedonia are protected, Macedonia will not begin its EU accession talks. It is important that we see that the Macedonian Government condemns such criminal acts. It is important that there are concrete results, with sentences that determine responsibility, that those responsible receive what they deserve under the law, Petrova said in a TV interview.

Petrova insisted that Macedonia still has not begun its EU accession talks – despite frequent claims to the contrary from the Macedonian Government, which is yet to meet the key Bulgarian demand to amend the Constitution and include the Bulgarian nation in the preamble. Petrova was asked about comments from Prime Minister Kovacevski and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, who pointed to provocative statements from Bulgarian nationalist politicians in Skopje that preceded the incident. According to Petrova, both sides should refrain from making provocations, but there should be no comparison between statements made at rallies and a physical attack.