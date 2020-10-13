From a constitutional-legal point of view, the Parliament cannot work and decide through online applications, for the simple reason that there is a clear constitutional norm (Article 69) which requires the presence of parliamentary sessions, a majority of the total number of MPs.

From an ethical point of view, it would be an inequality if MPs do not physically go to work in the Parliament, and at the same time construction workers, medical staff, salesmen, drivers, teachers, judges, clerks and private individuals are required to be physically present at work to earn their salary!, Antonio Milososki wrote on Facebook.