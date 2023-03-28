Employees of the Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Heritage Protection Office and the Film Agency will gather again today to protest their low salaries in front of the Ministry of Finance, after it denied them raises but raised the salaries of its own staff by 30 percent.

At the protest, which started on Friday and was held yesterday in front of the Ministry of Finance, an appeal was sent for a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fatmir Besimi.

They demand the signing of a collective agreement and salary increase following the example of the Ministry of Finance.