According to Renata Mladenovska, the head of the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate, nearly 50 percent of children in Skopje’s kindergartens have not received the DTaP vaccine for pertussis, while in other cities across the country, over 95 percent of children are vaccinated. Mladenovska emphasized that inspections by the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate also cover private kindergartens and day care centers. She expressed concern over the situation, stating that the data obtained from kindergarten records reveal that approximately half of the children have either not been vaccinated or have not completed their vaccinations. Mladenovska stressed the importance of these findings, highlighting that inspections will persist. In response, the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate has intensified its inspections since Monday to assess the vaccination status of children in kindergartens. Those found to be unvaccinated against pertussis with the DTaP vaccine are prohibited from attending day care centers.