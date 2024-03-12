The Skopje-based Criminal Court, acting upon the recommendation of the relevant prosecutor, has revoked the detention of the individual who transported Ljupcho Palevski – Palcho, the main suspect in the murder cases of Vanja Gjorchevska and Panche Zhezhovski, from Serbia to Turkey.

Precautionary measures have been imposed on Stefan Dimovski, suspected of aiding in the escape. These measures include a prohibition on leaving the place of residence, confiscation of travel documents and driving license, and mandatory appearance in court when summoned, as stated by the Court.

The Prosecutor’s Office highlights that the maximum permissible duration of detention for the offense Dimovski is suspected of is three months.

“The suspect is being investigated for a crime for which the maximum legally allowed duration of detention is three months. Following this period, detention is replaced by appropriate precautionary measures,” states the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Dimovski is suspected of facilitating the transportation of Ljupcho Palevski-Palcho, the primary suspect in the murder of 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska and 74-year-old Panche Zhezhovski, from Serbia to Turkey. Palevski is currently detained in Turkey awaiting extradition. Palevski, the founder of the political party Desna, has been charged with abduction and murder, while party members Velibor Manev, Vlatko Keshishov, and Bore Videvski face charges of abduction and complicity in murder. Additionally, Vanja’s father, Aleksandar Gjorchevski, is accused of aiding in the abduction by allegedly providing information about his daughter’s routine.

The bodies of Gjorchevska, 14, and Zhezhovski, 74, were discovered near Skopje on December 3 and near Veles on December 3, respectively, following their reported disappearances on November 27 and November 24.