A working group against the ban on movement in forests with over 1,100 members – organizations and individuals announced today that it has sent written reactions to the Government and the Ministries of Agriculture and Interior, requesting to lift the ban.

As the working group says, a petition against the ban, signed by more than 5,300 people, is ongoing.

According to them, in the context of anti-virus measures, additional bans on movement and recreation are contrary to WHO health recommendations. The ban on movement in forests and recreation areas is a violation of the human right to free movement and a violation of the constitutional right of citizens.