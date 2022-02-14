National unity on issues that are important for the country, VMRO-DPMNE is the pillar of Macedonia, stressed VMRO-DPMNE in a press release on Monday.

When it comes to national interests, VMRO-DPMNE is for national unity. When the interests of Macedonia should be protected, all parties have the support of VMRO-DPMNE. Macedonia is our common home, and when it comes to our common home, we must all keep it. That is why we call on Dimitar Kovacevski not to stand against the people, but to stand in defense and on the line of the red lines of Macedonia. But if they think it’s support for everything they are wrong. There will be accountability for the crime, because it is not forgotten. Anyone who has robbed the state and the people will be held accountable. Like those around Kovacevski now, so his predecessor who withdrew from politics, thinking that he would be forgotten, said the party.

The party added that in order for the country to move forward, accountability is needed. And equality before the law.