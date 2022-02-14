The changes that bring future have already begun. The mayors from the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE in the past 100 days have worked to justify the trust of their fellow citizens, despite all the challenges and problems they face, despite all the debt that SDSM has left behind, they have the knowledge and ability to implement projects. In the past 100 days, 1,090 projects have been realized, of which 166 projects are capital. 68 projects in the field of educational infrastructure have been implemented, 33 projects in kindergartens, 206 streets in the length of approximately 100 km have been built and reconstructed, investments have been made in the construction of 111 water supply and sewerage, 96 playgrounds and parks, and 200 illegal landfills have been cleared, said VMRO-DPMNE.
This is the result of dedication and hard work. The fact that SDSM did not work means a motive that VMRO-DPMNE should work harder and achieve double in the interest of the citizens.
In Gjorce, the largest landfill in Novo Selo has been cleaned, and a new modern urban mega-park will be built on the same place. In Butel, the Serava riverbed is completely cleaned and construction of a new urban sidewalk begins. In Stip, five important streets are already completely asphalted. A huge project for reconstruction of 23 streets is being implemented in Bitola. The overdue obligations of the municipalities for legalization of the citizens’ homes are being resolved. In Kocani, half of the new main 2.2 km main pressure pipeline has been completed, and the construction of the collector system for Trkanje and other villages has started. Sewerage is being built in Gazi Baba in Stracinci and in Goce Delcev, Brnjarci received clean drinking water, and streets in Trubarevo, Bulacani, Kolonija were asphalted. The realization of the project for the “Partizan” hall has started in Gevgelija, and in Prilep the creation of new 4,000 m2 of park areas in the whole city will soon begin. The boulevard “Macedonian Enlighteners” is being built in Ohrid, and a procedure for construction of three new kindergartens has started in Aerodrom. These hundred days are just the beginning. Every next 100 days there will be new projects and solutions for the needs of the citizens, the party said in a statement.
