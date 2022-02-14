The changes that bring future have already begun. The mayors from the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE in the past 100 days have worked to justify the trust of their fellow citizens, despite all the challenges and problems they face, despite all the debt that SDSM has left behind, they have the knowledge and ability to implement projects. In the past 100 days, 1,090 projects have been realized, of which 166 projects are capital. 68 projects in the field of educational infrastructure have been implemented, 33 projects in kindergartens, 206 streets in the length of approximately 100 km have been built and reconstructed, investments have been made in the construction of 111 water supply and sewerage, 96 playgrounds and parks, and 200 illegal landfills have been cleared, said VMRO-DPMNE.

This is the result of dedication and hard work. The fact that SDSM did not work means a motive that VMRO-DPMNE should work harder and achieve double in the interest of the citizens.