Bulgarian politician Kostadin Kostadinov, who is now at the forefront of the dispute with Macedonia, is not only focused against our country. His frequent targets include the Roma and the illegal migrants crossing through Bulgaria.

Kostadinov became notorious in Macedonia with his statements declaring our country part of the Bulgarian lands – a comment he made even in Skopje, during his visit earlier this week. The leader of the recently formed Vazrazhdane party is syphoning votes from previous nationalist groups like Ataka and VMRO-BND. He is also bringing over the pro-Russian voters in Bulgaria, with his outspoken support for the Kremlin.

Last year, one of his antics included placing the Bulgarian flag on the border with Macedonia and Greece, declaring that he marked the border between the two Bulgarian states and Greece and announcing the coming unification of Macedonia and Bulgaria.