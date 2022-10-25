The officials who hide properties through faint statements tried to twist the truth but forgot that with every attack they only confirm that SDS is hiding properties. The “Secret Properties” affair revealed that SDS and Dimitar Kovacevski, by appointing these persons to state positions, are hiding property worth 30 million euros, VMRO-DPMNE MP said Brane Petrusevski at Tuesday’s press conference.

At a press conference, he disclosed the data and documents owned by VMRO-DPMNE and introduced to the public the persons who are part of the officials involved in the “Secret Properties” affair. As Petrusevski pointed out, these are people who have direct relations with the top of the government, these are people whom Kovacevski gives his confidence at the Government session and appoints them to state positions.

We will start with Albert Musliu, who as an expert and analyst regularly defends the views of SDS hiding under the guise of being independent. But how independent is he really? On December 19, 2017, Albert Musliu was appointed as a representative appointed by the Government in the Management Board of the Holocaust Fund of the Jews of Macedonia.

Musliu has not submitted a report to the Anti-Corruption Commission for five years. What is Musliu hiding? According to our research, Musliu owns in his own name a house in Skopje of 118 m2 and an apartment in Centar of 81 m2.

Musliu also appears as the founder and owner of several legal entities and citizen associations. Namely, he is the founder of the Association Institute for Peace and Security and Policy Research KONICA Skopje, as well as the trading company MAKRO MED.

The lawyer Ivica Jevtic is also hiding property, he is the most famous SDS lawyer who files the famous lawsuits of SDS officials for insult and defamation. Numerous such lawsuits have been filed by Ivica Jevtic. So whether by appointing him to the position he is charged for these services is a topic that needs to be further processed. By the way, the lawyer Ivica Jevtic, one of the persons involved in the “Secret Properties” affair, was a member of the SDS supervisory board, appears in a large number of court cases where the party or its prominent officials are parties to the proceedings.

Jevtic is a member of the Management Board of the Reception Center for Asylum Seekers. And he didn’t report his property, that is, he didn’t submit a survey sheet and that can be seen on the website of the Anti-Corruption Commission. But what is Jevtic hiding? From the analysis we made, I can see that Jevtic owns an apartment in Skopje in his own name, since 2015 he is the founder of the Tosic and Jevtic Law Firm, and in November 2020 he founded the construction company FIZ Construction DOOEL Skopje. Jevtic, in addition to being a lawyer for SDS, was also a party official himself, as a member of the party’s Supervisory Board, said Brane Petrusevski.