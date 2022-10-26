VMRO-DPMNE says that senior officials of the government knowingly covered up the amount of property they owned so that the law enforcement authorities could launch an investigation.

According to the party, 123 senior government officials are hiding secret properties worth 30 million euros.

SDS analyst Albert Musliu, SDS’s most famous lawyer Ivica Jevtic, Valentin Gruevski, director of PE Macedonian Forests and Novica Pecinski, member of the Management Board of Zdravstven Dom Berovo, are just some of the officials who hide their properties and are directly connected to the government of SDS. The Muslim grandfather of the young oligarch Darko Kaevski and a loyal supporter of the SDS policies, for five years he did not submit a report, despite the fact that he had a legal obligation to do the same, given that he was appointed by the Government to the Board of Directors of the Jewish Holocaust Fund from Macedonia, it is stated in the announcement of the party.

According to their information, he owned a house in Skopje and an apartment in Centar, and he appears as the founder and owner of several legal entities, associations and a trading company.