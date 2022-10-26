The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will arrive this afternoon for a visit to the Republic of Macedonia, with which she will begin her tour through the region of the Western Balkans.

As announced by the Government Department for Public Relations, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, together with a government delegation, will welcome EC President Von der Leyen in front of the Government’s plateau.

The government delegation led by Prime Minister Kovacevski includes the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European affairs Bojan Maricic, the Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani and the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi.

The main message that the president of the European Commission will convey is the commitment of the EU to the European integration of the region. Her tour through the countries of the Western Balkans is in the context of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis,