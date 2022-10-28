The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, in response to a journalist’s question, emphasized today that we should be correct and that there should be no reaction to the statement of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who called us “North Macedonians”. He says that she was correct during the entire press conference she held in Skopje in terms of language and other identity attributes.

To have the focus of the President of the European Commission, of the Government of the largest economy in the world. To come every month to a small country, something that the big countries in the European Union wish for, to have Von der Leyen in their countries and to show such interest. To have such press conferences in relation to what is important to us, in relation to the fact that the language becomes one of the official languages, that we belong there, and make a slip from creating animosity towards that interest that she shows, and I don’t know if we will have it all the time, Osmani pointed out at today’s press briefing.

He says that European issues are of great importance and must not be allowed to be abused because of our mutual dynamics. He added that a social agreement must be made that by 2030 the country will become a member of the EU.