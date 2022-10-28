Acting president of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, hopes that constitutional amendments will be passed in this parliamentary composition and that their request to remove the wording “another language spoken by 20 percent of the population” from the Constitution will pass.

I think that this issue has already been resolved, and that there is a good mood among both Macedonian and Albanian parties. I think there is a consensus on that. It is not dignified for any language to be referred to as 20 percent. I think it is dignified that it should be referred to as the Macedonian and Albanian languages, said Taravari in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

If the constitutional amendments are not approved, according to Taravari, early parliamentary elections are inevitable.