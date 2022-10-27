VMRO-DPMNE MP, Brane Petrusevski, in an interview with TV Klan Macedonia, spoke about the “Secret properties” affair, the purpose of which, as he pointed out, is to shake the rotten system that for 32 years has not managed to clean itself of corruption and crime.

The essence of this debate is to shake this rotten system that for 32 years has failed to clean itself of the corruption and crime that we have in the Republic of Macedonia. It is impossible, at least for me personally and for the people from the party with whom we are in the leadership and cooperated in the part of this affair or this scandal, to allow that non-declaration of assets of 30 million euros to over 123 officials is something that is irrelevant and something that should not be disclosed and shared with the public. We have achieved serious effects already in a few days, Petrusevski pointed out.

He also added that from the answer of the president of the Anti-Corruption Commission to his question in the Parliament, it can be concluded that there is a big problem in the functioning of the institutions that do not fulfill their obligations for which they are obliged according to the law.