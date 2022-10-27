The government’s joy over the subdued agreement with FRONTEX in clear Macedonian language was short-lived. At the press conference with the President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, she referred to the Macedonians with the offensive term “North Macedonians” several times.

It is even more terrible that Prime Minister Kovacevski remained silent on this and did not react.

VMRO-DPMNE and the party leader Mickoski reacted to this.

Regarding the term “North Macedonians”, I regret that the identity is persistently mistaken – Macedonian people and nation. If it was unintentional, then I would at least expect those close to her to tell her she made a mistake and that they should correct her. However, I regret they missed that opportunity, says the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

He adds that “if North Macedonians are used intentionally, then it is terrible.”

Then the thesis for the assimilation of the Macedonian people is confirmed by the highest level in Europe. I expect Ursula von der Leyen to correct herself and, as she wrote in the Macedonian language, to pronounce the Macedonian people correctly, said Mickoski.

VMRO-DPMNE says that Kovacevski was silent while in front of him the Macedonian people were called North Macedonian, and the language has been recognized for decades and this is not a new achievement.

The Macedonian language was codified more than half a decade ago, Kovacevski should stop inventing things, people don’t buy his lies.