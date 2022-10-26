European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that a parliamentary majority needed for the constitutional changes would be secured.

At the bilateral meeting, we talked about this important topic of constitutional amendments. I am sure that the people of Macedonia will achieve a majority and will vote positively for the constitutional amendments. You have achieved a lot; you have been successful in moving forward and I am sure you will find convincing arguments for everyone to realize that everyone is responsible for contributing to the country moving forward. I call on all politicians to realize the dream of young people who want to be part of the EU, said Von der Leyen, answering reporters’ questions after the joint press conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.