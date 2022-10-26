Tonight I was at a meeting with the Veles Municipal Committee. VMRO-DPMNE remains the most organized and largest political force that resists and will change the most disastrous government in the country, and then they will be responsible for all crimes, secret properties, broilo and desertion affairs in the name and on the back of Macedonia, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.
Mickoski in Veles: VMRO-DPMNE remains the most organized and largest political force that resists and will change the most disastrous government in the country
Macedonia News
.
Comments are closed for this post.