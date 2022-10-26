President Stevo Pendarovski believes that the process of constitutional revision to incorporate Bulgarians in the preamble should not be rushed because there are 14 months left until the end of the screening process. Until then, he says, we can detect and correct things regarding the required reforms, and when this process is finishing, only then we can see if the required two-thirds majority is in place.

In my opinion, it is essential that the process is not rushed. I would not like to see processes similar to the adoption of the Prespa Agreement, neither as a citizen nor as a president, said Pendarovski in an interview Sitel TV.

My advice to the Government and the public is to proceed with a plan and not rush the process.