After the leader of the opposition, Hristijan Mickoski, repeated that they will not support the constitutional changes because they have not promised it to the citizens, the government is slowly starting to prepare the people for a new Bulgarian, ie European veto.

We did not say during the elections that we will change the Constitution. We will say what we will do on this issue in a campaign and the citizens will decide whether they will support us, the leader of the opposition was clear yesterday.

But after the statement of Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic, it becomes obvious what the government’s tactics will be when Bulgaria says “no” again to starting negotiations.

What is important is that for the first time, the veto may come from a domestic political factor. We have always been blocked by another country, and next year we may be blocked by VMRO-DPMNE.

This statement by the Deputy Prime Minister is dangerous and raises many questions. How is it possible to have a new veto when, according to the government’s claims, negotiations have begun?

The government persistently lies to the public that the negotiations have started, but the truth is that the screening process is ongoing, but even when it ends, we have one more condition. Without him, there will be no negotiations.

According to the so-called French proposal, which contains all the Bulgarian demands, Macedonia is asked to include the Bulgarians in the Constitution. But for that, 80 MPs are needed, which the government cannot provide without the support of VMRO-DPMNE.

Therefore, in no case can the opposition be the culprit in a situation where the government has assumed an obligation that it cannot fulfill because it does not have a sufficient number of deputies to change the Constitution.

It is clear that there is nothing to be gained from negotiations, and the citizens will say who is guilty or deserving in elections, from which the government runs away like the devil from incense, knowing the polls.