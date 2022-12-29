As smugglers who commit crimes, the councilors of SDS, DUI and Levica at midnight requested an extraordinary session in the council of the City of Skopje, the largest opposition party VMRO DPMNE reacts.

According to the party, without any need for an emergency, they requested an emergency session to vote on 4 points.

The points are:

1. To allocate over half a billion denars of money for JSP without a detailed explanation of how it will be spent.

2. For the arrangement of construction land, for which the business partner of SDS, DUI, showed particular interest.

3. For the criminal halving of the debt that the “Boris Trajkovski” sports center managed by SDS personnel should pay to the city of Skopje, whereby the City waives half of the amount of 1 million euros that the Sports Center should pay to the City.

4. Financing of development of urban plans.