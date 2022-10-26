Macedonia signed the status agreement with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, in the Macedonian language on Wednesday evening. Czech Ambassador Jaroslav Ludva, representing the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU, and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson signed the agreement on behalf of the EU. Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski signed it on behalf of Macedonia.

It is about an agreement between Macedonia and the European Union for operational activities carried out by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency in Macedonia.

The agreement has operational and political significance for both Macedonia and the European Union.