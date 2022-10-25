VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski will lead the party delegation at the opening of the Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov” in Blagoevgrad, the party confirmed. Previously, according to the party’s announcements, only representatives from the party’s leadership were supposed to travel to Bulgaria, but not Mickoski, who had work obligations in Ohrid. However, tonight he decided to give priority to the club.

The opposition delegation is currently the only one to go to Blagoevgrad.

Prime Minister and SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski today refused the invitation of the organizers but called on all those who have the opportunity to be in the Bulgarian city on Sunday because as he said, the opening of cultural clubs is a way to bring together citizens, but also countries.

The initiative for the existence of the “Nikola Vapcarov” club is by a Macedonian organization from the diaspora, but Kovacevski also announced government activity to open a Macedonian center in Blagoevgrad.

An invitation to attend has also been sent to the Macedonian embassy in Sofia and the new ambassador Agnesa Rusi Popovska, who was today at a reception at the Bulgarian MFA on the occasion of the appointment to the position.