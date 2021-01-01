New Year interview with Mickoski on Alfa TV Macedonia 01.01.2021 / 14:52 VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski will have a New Year interview with Alfa TV today. The interview begins at 18:30h. Mickoskialfa Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 01.01.2021 Nation’s thoughts are with a small child from Skopje that faces a medical emergency Macedonia 31.12.2020 Mickoski: Bulgaria is creating problems where there are none Macedonia 30.12.2020 “Zaev won’t buy the Russian vaccine but has no problem exporting his own products to Russia” Macedonia News Violinist Zoran Dzorlev dies from Covid-19 complications Mickoski: I have a PhD in artificial intelligence, I did the practical part in Germany Mickoski: My grandfather was active in the church, has written a bible for children which is still sold in the Skopje Cathedral Church Nikoloski: Macedonia needs changes, government of national unity Daily corona report: 7 deaths, 414 new cases Two dozen police reports for New Year parties, one group, including a Zaev official, resisted to the police Woman saved from the Vardar river in Skopje; man killed in Gostivar Minister Filipce says he knows the number of Pfizer vaccines Macedonia will get, but that he has to keep it a secret .
Comments are closed for this post.