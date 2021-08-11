The number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise. Within a month, the number of active cases rose from 130 to 2,581. If a few days ago there were no Covid-19 cases in 13 cities, now only six cities don’t have a single case. In terms of number of cases, most of them have been registered in Skopje-832 and Tetovo- 662 cases.

After the 518 new Covid-19 cases registered on Tuesday out of 5,809 tests performed and four deaths, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is 158,681, and 5,513 have died. The number of active cases stands at 2,581.

Due to the increased need for hospitalization of persons infected with Covid-19, the modular hospital in Kumanovo starts working today. So far, 16 patients are being treated in the infectious ward of the general hospital.