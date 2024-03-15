The OSCE Mission to Skopje is supporting an international conference that the Constitutional Court is hosting on Friday in the Parliament in honor of its 60th anniversary.

The event will be addressed by President Stevo Pendarovski, Speaker of the Parliament Jovan Mitreski, Caretaker Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi, Justice Minister Krenar Lloga, US Ambassador Angela Aggeler, and President of the Constitutional Court Dobrila Kacarska.

According to a press release from the Constitutional Court, the conference provides a platform for constitutional court, international institution, media, and non-governmental organization representatives to share and debate their experiences, approaches, and doctrines.