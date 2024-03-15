The State Electoral Commission notified the public that citizens will be able to vote with documents that have expired up to nine months before the holding of the elections.

This proposal is put in place as a way to respond to the major crisis in the issuing of passports and identity cards, created by the decision of the Government to nullify passports stamped with the name Republic of Macedonia. Citizens are currently unable to get a realistically timed appointment to even apply for these documents, and have to wait for months before documents with the imposed name are printed.

Interim Interior Minister Pance Toskovski, who sped up the process of applying for the documents, but could not fully resolve the issue with the lack of blank passports and the limited printing capacity, warned that up to 100,000 voters could be prevented from voting if this measure is not adopted. After initial resistance from the rulng DUI and SDSM parties, the proposal was accepted and now citizens with documents that were valid until early August 2023, with the name Republic of Macedonia, will be able to vote in the dual presidential and general elections in April and May.