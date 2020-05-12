10 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed out of a total of 198 tests performed, the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce informed at Tuesday’s press conference.

New cases were registered in Skopje – 6, Kumanovo – 2, and one each in Prilep and Veles.

As the Minister informed, 5 patients have recovered and one patient died. It is about a 60-year-old patient from Delcevo who had malignant diseases.

So far, a total of 1,674 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Macedonia, 1,205 have recovered and 92 have died. There are currently 377 active cases.